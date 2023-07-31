The change of use request for the yard at 87-89 Normand Road came from AGM Storage, based in the town’s Valley View. It sought approval from the local authority to site 10 self-storage containers, and put up fencing.

A supporting statement said the owner’s family, David Pearson Plant Hire, has had the yard since 1940 and it has been used commercially since then for storing building materials, siting up to 30 skips, and parking lorries. Whilst the development site is partially overgrown and appears somewhat neglected, it is still used.

In 2020, planning permission in principle was granted for a single house, but this has not been progressed, and the planning application, lodged late last year, sought to create a storage compound.

The site where the containers could go

Seven of the containers will be situated side by side in the western side of the site behind a terrace of housing fronting Normand Road. The remaining three will be located near the entrance of the site adjacent to theaccess.

The statement said: “This proposal seeks to create a compact and discreet self-storage business in a well-connected location. Whilst the development site is largely surrounded by residential properties, the proposal will have minimal impacts on their amenity.

"The site has been used for a similar use in the past and overall, it is considered that the siting of storage containers in this location is an appropriate and sympathetic use. “