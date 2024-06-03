Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Repairs to damage caused to Kinghorn beach’s slipway by Storm Ciaran six m months ago have been completed on time.

The devastating storm last November left a huge hole in the footpath and swept part of the structure away, causing concerns among locals. Chunks of the slipway were left broken, and it has remained surrounded by barriers, leading to Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn & West Kirkcaldy) to brand it a safety hazard.

After leading calls for action, she welcomed news of the repairs.

“This was hugely frustrating for local beach users to see that damage to the slipway was left in a state of disrepair. I was very keen to see this urgently addressed as the safety issues are obvious,” she said. “There was a huge hole in the footpath and much of the slipway had either disintegrated or been swept away. It was not only an eyesore but also potentially dangerous.

Cllr Kathleen Leslie has welcomed the repairs to the slipway (Pic: Submitted)

"It was only after I intervened that the area was at least closed off and therefore, prevented people attempting to access the beach that way.

“With summer approaching and the beach being a popular attraction both for locals and visitors it was important the repair work was expedited so I do want to thank transportation services for getting this done.”

The money for the repairs was taken from the town’s Common Good Fund - a decision which sat uneasily with the councillor.

“I do not believe it should have been used for something that was quite simply a safety issue,” she said. “However, in the absence of any other funding route this decision was taken by the area committee. The council needs to start giving some thought to a substantial amount of allocated funding for coastal repairs across Fife as quite often storm damage leaves parts of the coastline unsafe.

“There are still other issues to pick up around the beach in regard to road markings and I am working on those just now.”