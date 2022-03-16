Street names agreed in Fife village as tributes paid to community stalwart

Councillors on the north east Fife area committee approved plans to call the streets serving the development at Nydie Mains Road ‘Quarry Lane’ and ‘Clatto Gardens’, in order to commemorate the area’s local history and culture.

But there was great sadness as the decision was taken, with councillors asked to note the sudden death of long-time Strathkinness Community Council secretary Iain Duncan.

Mr Duncan was a well-known face in the village and was heavily involved in community matters, including his beloved community garden, so his passing from a heart attack earlier this week has left many people stunned.

Strathkinnes

Local councillor and Strathkinness native Ann Verner said it was only fitting to highlight Mr Duncan’s contribution to the local community ahead of the proposed street names going through.

“I’ve lived in Strathkinness for 30-odd years and he’s been secretary for the community council for as long as I can remember,” she explained.

“It was a great shock and I’m sure he’s going to be sorely missed by everyone and a hard act to follow.”

Committee chair Donald Lothian echoed those sentiments and put on record the council’s thanks to Mr Duncan and condolences to his family and friends.

On to the street naming process, councillors at the meeting heard that ‘Quarry Lane’ would be so-called because the street actually crosses the site of one of the area’s quarries - the stone from which was used in the construction of St Andrews Cathedral and numerous other ancient and more recent buildings in the town and further afield.

Meanwhile, ‘Clatto Gardens’ was chosen as a lasting reminder of a historic route which played a huge part in the development of Strathkinness.

Bonfield Road is at the southern boundary of the new housing development but, prior to the early 20th century, this was called Clatto Road and it was part of the ancient high road from Cupar to St Andrews dating back to medieval times.

