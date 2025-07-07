Summer start as green light given to upgrade high school in Kirkcaldy

Plans to upgrade a high school in Kirkcaldy have been given the green light.

Fife Council is set to carry out the internal work at Balwearie High School including the replacement of curtain walling to tackle draughty windows.

It can begin after its planning application was formally approved this week as the school broke up for summer.

Balwearie has a school roll of around 1500, and is need of replacement - but there is no money to carry out work on such a scale.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A report submitted as part of the planning application highlighted floor coverings showing excessive wear and tear, draughty windows, and underfloor heating which no longer works in many parts of the school.

Lighting also needs to be improved.- the current fluorescent tubes installed over a decade ago are considered “generally poor and unsuitable for exams.”

The building is now over 60 years old and many elements are long past their intended lifetime.

From historic drawings, there is a ground bearing concrete floor slab with a floating timber floor in the assembly hall and a suspended timber stage.

The school's main hall

Floorcoverings show excessive wear with patch repairs and would benefit from repair, sanding and sealing.

The curtain walling consists of galvanised steel frames with aluminium sliding sections. Windows are draughty, prone to condensation and offer poor thermal performance.

Electric under floor heating is the main source of heating throughout the building, however this is not working in many areas.

The application outlines plans to replace the existing curtain walling system which is single glazed with aluminium window sections in galvanised steel framing which has been overpainted with a double glazed system which will assist in improving the internal environment, reducing heat loss and draughts and restore the assembly hall to a usable, maintainable space.

The existing underfloor heating in the A Block performs poorly in areas where it is still working, but the school is keen to retain the existing parquet flooring which precludes stripping the old system for replacement - so a supplementary heating system, capable of heating the space to required comfort levels.

Obtaining adequate lighting levels is also dependent on replacing the curtain walling as a secondary glazing system would reduce natural daylighting.

It is proposed to replace the wiring to the near 50-year old lighting and power sockets, and install new lighting to the perimeter.

The plans also include stripping out the electric heating completely and putting in a more efficient gas central heating system.

Early works to repair and refurbish the dining room and corridor parquet floors are proposed during the summer holidays as the six-week period gives the maximum time to get the job done without disrupting classes.

It is proposed to carry out the works to the assembly hall after the summer break and have it done by October.

A planning statement said: “These works will be significant and need to be carefully sequenced to ensure the challenging programme is achieved.

"It is our intention to restore this area to a usable and maintainable space with minimal interventions, but also create a usable, comfortable environment for pupils and create an area which will be usable for many years rather than continue to patch repair elements which have exceeded their intended life expectancy.”