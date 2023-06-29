Summit to support Leven businesses after High Street fires and disruption

The meeting was called to address the pressures facing local businesses following two major fires, and the prolonged closure of Bawbee Bridge.

“Between two fires and the closure of the bridge, it has been a very difficult few months for Leven, and it is vital that businesses receive support to help them recover,” Ms Gilruth, SNP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, said in a statement. "I was pleased to be able to convene a focused and productive meeting between local businesses in Leven and Fife Council officers this week.”

Ken Gourlay,, the incoming chief executive of Fife Council, and Gordon Mole, head of business and employability, also attended the meeting.

Fire crews at the scene of a High Street blaze at Christmas (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The group discussed recovery plans for businesses on the High Street and surrounding area, and spoke about how to better advertise the local services going forward.

“It was a very positive and useful meeting to understand the continued trading position of businesses in the town. We want to make sure Leven is really a jewel in the crown of Fife both for tourists and residents,” Mr Mole said.

The local authority will promote Leven businesses ahead of a 2023 Christmas campaign. The Council has also allocated funding for High Street improvements.

“That funding will come into play when the two fire damaged sites are at a stage that we can enact those works,” he explained.

The recent fires are not the only challenges facing High Street businesses. Like other small town across Scotland and the UK, the national cost of living and inflation rates are also impacting.

“Right across Fife and beyond we’re seeing challenges to retail as people have moved online. At the meeting, we talked about the need for experience and having a strong offer in Levenmouth,” Mr Mole said.

“The council has been supporting businesses across Fife with a business improvement grant for improvements to their property, and we’ll be launching the next round of that in the next few weeks. We’ll be sharing that with Leven businesses – we’re really keen that they apply.”

Anti-social behaviour is another area of concern that was raised. Businesses are concerned about the impact it is having, and Mr Mole said local police are continuing their efforts to make Leven’s town centre a more welcoming place.

There are some concrete next steps to come out of the meeting, according to Mr Mole. The council will share information on the business grant process, and look at ways to utilise the nationwide Scotland Loves Local purchasing cards.

“I would say that people can see the positive opportunities in Levenmouth but this reflects the national picture where we recognise as do others that trading conditions are difficult with the cost of living crisis,” Mr Mole concluded. “People perhaps have less available to spend so we’re really keen to continue to work with businesses in retail in the evening economy and leisure to make sure that the money they are spending is spent well and spent locally.”