Takeaway business launched during pandemic bids for permanent pitch in Fife town

The Ox and Anchor is situated next to the Pop In at 8 Backgate, Pittenweem where it sells restaurant quality hot food.

Its hot food menu includes smash burgers on brioche buns, potato hash with sea bass, prawn subs, triple cooked hand cut fries and loaded fries.

Now Sian Linton, who launched the business wants to make the pitch permanent, and has applied to Fife Council for retrospective approval.

The trailer sits in the private parking area leased from the Pop In, taking up approximately two parking spaces leaving room for a further four or five vehicles.

It operates from Thursday to Sunday, but will add a Wednesday opening from June.