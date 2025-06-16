Takeaway business plans for Glenrothes town centre retail park unit

A takeaway in Glenrothes town centre is looking to add a restaurant to its premises.

An application has been lodged with Fife Council for a change of use to a restaurant with takeaway at Unit 1 which forms part of North Street Retail Park. Usman Saleem wants the go-ahead for the move under the brand name of Pepe’s

The unit is one of four within the development which has been hit by high vacancy levels since Blockbusters vanished from the scene. Most recently it was home to Pizza Hut.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “This application seeks to occupy and introduce a new business into the retail park, which has been empty for several years now. The application is of the same class and nature of what was previously granted with the exception that there will now be internal seating available.

The takeaway's plans have bene lodged with Fife Council (Pic: Google Maps)

“Vacant buildings can promote an impression of stagnation in the local economy. This development can directly contribute to the enhancement of the overall visual amenity and streetscape of this part of the retail park in particular the dual aspect frontage that the unit can provide. We, ask that the application is approved for the change of use to allow the local area to gain full use of the property so that it doesn’t run the risk of sitting empty and have further detrimental effect to the local surrounding area and businesses. “

Councillors will consider the application in due course.