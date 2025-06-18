Takeaway business set to move into former Fife town centre bank
Members of Fife Council’s West and Central planning committee approved Mr Mohammed Khan’s application to change the use of the old TSB branch at 142-146 Main Street, Lochgelly.
The matter came before the committee because there were eight objections, which highlighted concerns over parking, noise, littering and the impact on local residents.
Councillors were told the stretch of Main Street was characterised largely by first floor flats and ground floor commercial premises, and there were three takeaways within 40 metres.
The committee approved Mr Khan’s application subject to conditions on operating hours, commercial deliveries/uplift of waste to address noise concerns, and maintenance of the ventilation and extraction system.