Takeaway business set to move into former Fife town centre bank

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:41 BST
A bid to turn a former bank into a cafe and takeaway has been given the green light, despite objections.

Members of Fife Council’s West and Central planning committee approved Mr Mohammed Khan’s application to change the use of the old TSB branch at 142-146 Main Street, Lochgelly.

The matter came before the committee because there were eight objections, which highlighted concerns over parking, noise, littering and the impact on local residents.

Councillors were told the stretch of Main Street was characterised largely by first floor flats and ground floor commercial premises, and there were three takeaways within 40 metres.

The takeaway will move into the former bank (Pic: Google Maps)placeholder image
The takeaway will move into the former bank (Pic: Google Maps)

The committee approved Mr Khan’s application subject to conditions on operating hours, commercial deliveries/uplift of waste to address noise concerns, and maintenance of the ventilation and extraction system.

