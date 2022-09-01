Taxi fares set to rise in Fife to tackle ‘ever increasing’ costs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors will consider the proposed increase at a meeting on Tuesday after talks with taxi firms.

The Regulation and Licensing Committee will consider a proposal to increase the flat fare from £3.20 to £3.60.

Additional yardage will also go down from 900 yards to 600 yards at stages one and two.

The proposal came from sub-committee meeting of councillors, officers and taxi associations held in Kirkcaldy Town House last month.

Businesses said the increase was unavoidable.

A report to councillors stated: “The sub-committee noted that the associations previously commented that it was essential for them to obtain an increase in fares on an annual basis to allow them to keep up their ever-increasing costs.”It took the view the proposal was fair to both operators and passengers - if approved it would come into effect early in December.