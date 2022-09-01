Taxi fares set to rise in Fife to tackle ‘ever increasing’ costs
Taxi fares are set to rise across Fife.
Councillors will consider the proposed increase at a meeting on Tuesday after talks with taxi firms.
The Regulation and Licensing Committee will consider a proposal to increase the flat fare from £3.20 to £3.60.
Additional yardage will also go down from 900 yards to 600 yards at stages one and two.
Most Popular
-
1
Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing
-
2
Fife Pride: SClub7 star revealed as main stage headliner in Kirkcaldy
-
3
Jack Vettriano cancels Kirkcaldy show with Sir Ian Rankin at last minute
-
4
Bus timetables: Concern as daytime Kirkcaldy route faces the axe
-
5
Fife buses: These services won’t run today because of staff shortages
The proposal came from sub-committee meeting of councillors, officers and taxi associations held in Kirkcaldy Town House last month.
Businesses said the increase was unavoidable.
A report to councillors stated: “The sub-committee noted that the associations previously commented that it was essential for them to obtain an increase in fares on an annual basis to allow them to keep up their ever-increasing costs.”It took the view the proposal was fair to both operators and passengers - if approved it would come into effect early in December.
Councillor’s will have the final decision on the rise.