News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Taxi fares set to rise in Fife to tackle ‘ever increasing’ costs

Taxi fares are set to rise across Fife.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:07 am

Councillors will consider the proposed increase at a meeting on Tuesday after talks with taxi firms.

The Regulation and Licensing Committee will consider a proposal to increase the flat fare from £3.20 to £3.60.

Additional yardage will also go down from 900 yards to 600 yards at stages one and two.

Councillors will consider a proposal for a fares rise

Most Popular

The proposal came from sub-committee meeting of councillors, officers and taxi associations held in Kirkcaldy Town House last month.

Read More

Read More
Jocktoberfest: German food and drink event launches in Kirkcaldy

Businesses said the increase was unavoidable.

A report to councillors stated: “The sub-committee noted that the associations previously commented that it was essential for them to obtain an increase in fares on an annual basis to allow them to keep up their ever-increasing costs.”It took the view the proposal was fair to both operators and passengers - if approved it would come into effect early in December.

Councillor’s will have the final decision on the rise.

FifeCouncillors