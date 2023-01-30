Kirkcaldy Cabs has lodged a planning application to convert the old Chest, Heart & Stroke shop at 19 High Street into its new office.

The building was recently home to short-lived grocer’s business.

Kirkcaldy Cabs - previously known as Langtoun Cabs - has been in business for 30 years, and has a fleet of 10 vehicles, 14 self-employed drivers and one operator.

The taxi firm wants to move into the former charity shop

The proposed move into the High Street would create three new jobs, and allow the company to launch a state of the art dispatch system.

A supporting statement, lodged as part of the application to Fife Council, said: “The taxi office will be a good addition to the High Street and the surrounding bars, restaurants and shops and will give the public peace of mind that they have a safe place to go and get a taxi.”

The proposed booking office would handle all calls and online bookings, and be accessible to the public.

Taxis would park away from the office which would operate until the early hours of the morning - 1:00am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 2:00am on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and 4:00am on Saturdays.

The statement added: “Given that taxis are likely to be carrying passengers most of the time, the incidence of on street parking by drivers in the vicinity of the site is likely to be infrequent at most and the length of each stay is likely to be short.”