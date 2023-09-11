Tesco set to expand supermarket in Fife town
The retail giant can now add an extra 711 sqm to its development in South Street to allow it to stock a larger range of non-food goods.
The extra shop space will come from an area of land currently used for car parking and recycling, but at a cost of 12 parking spaces.
Over the last 15 years the South Road area has been the subject of a large number of retail applications which have been supported by Fife Council.
“South Road is now a well-established retail location which complements the role and function of the town centre. There are now a range of retailers who were not previously represented in the town and who draw trade towards Cupar,” planning papers stated.
Although the supermarket sits outside of the recognised town centre, developers said it “has been successful in ensuring that Cupar becomes more self-sufficient in retaining convenience trade within the town.”
Cupar’s proximity to Perth and Dundee results in “massive amounts of leaked expenditure” on retail goods according to developers.
“Tesco is well aware of this leaked expenditure as it operates the largest store in closest proximity to East Fife at Riverside in Dundee,” a planning statement said.
“This store has been drawing trade from the Cupar and East Fife catchment for many years. The purpose of the Cupar extension is to provide shoppers with a little more of the experience that they find in larger stores elsewhere which will result in them shopping less often further afield.”