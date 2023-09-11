Tesco set to expand supermarket in Fife town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retail giant can now add an extra 711 sqm to its development in South Street to allow it to stock a larger range of non-food goods.

The extra shop space will come from an area of land currently used for car parking and recycling, but at a cost of 12 parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 15 years the South Road area has been the subject of a large number of retail applications which have been supported by Fife Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco's Cupar store is set to expand (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“South Road is now a well-established retail location which complements the role and function of the town centre. There are now a range of retailers who were not previously represented in the town and who draw trade towards Cupar,” planning papers stated.

Although the supermarket sits outside of the recognised town centre, developers said it “has been successful in ensuring that Cupar becomes more self-sufficient in retaining convenience trade within the town.”

Cupar’s proximity to Perth and Dundee results in “massive amounts of leaked expenditure” on retail goods according to developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tesco is well aware of this leaked expenditure as it operates the largest store in closest proximity to East Fife at Riverside in Dundee,” a planning statement said.