The retail giant has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to develop its Cupar shop.

It wants to add an extra 500sqm to its development in South Street to allow it to stock a larger range of non-food goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco proposes taking the space from an area of land currently used for car parking and recycling. It would mean the loss of 12 spaces.

Tesco wants to expand its Cupar store

In a supporting statement lodged with the application, Tesco said: “The new sales area is designed to increase the amount of comparison/non-food sales area which is currently around 10% of the sales floor up to a maximum of 40% of the sales area.

“Over the last 15 years this area of Cupar has been the subject of a large number of retail applications which have been supported by Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“South Road is now a well-established retail location which complements the role and function of the town centre. There are now a range of retailers who were not previously represented in the town and who draw trade towards Cupar. Retail studies have continually indicated that there is a significant amount of leaked expenditure from the Cupar catchment area and these stores have helped to retain trade locally. “Tesco previously had planning permission to extend the store. It has since lapsed, and this new application is similar in size.

The company added: “This proposal is designed to enhance the shopping experience in the Tesco store. Fife Council’s retail capacity studies have consistently concluded that there is significant leakage of comparison expenditure from the Cupar catchment to more distant retail destinations which includes Tesco stores and other supermarkets elsewhere in Fife, Dundee and Perth.

“This proposal will allow local people to shop for an enhanced range of goods locally.”