The key issue ahead of tearing down Kirkcaldy’s ‘ugly sister’ multi-storey car parks

Plans to tear down Kirkcaldy town centre’s multi-storey carparks are starting to gain momentum.

Fife Council has submitted a prior notice for the demolition of the Esplanade and Thistle Street buildings - one of the first steps in the planning process - and councillors will now discuss how to fund the work at a Cabinet meeting later this month.

The moves come after all attempts to market the car parks - dubbed the ‘ugly sisters’ of the Kirkcaldy Esplanade - failed to generate any serious interest among developers, despite the site offering a key town centre and waterfront location. The hope is that by taking them down and clearing the site, it will finally open up its potential and bring real benefit to the Lang Toun.

Last week, it was decided that a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not needed, clearing the way for the planning application to get underway.

Demolition is still some months away at the earliest, but the moves mark the beginning of the end ford the two eyesores.

Thistle Street car park has sat empty and unused since its gates were closed late in October 22, while usage of the Esplanade car park remains low, with many people put off by the state of the building.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “A lot of work has been done to get us here in both building the case and pushing the case.

“Demolishing the multi story carparks will not be easy given the robust construction of the car parks. The bottom line is that the council will have to dig deep to fund this work, which when complete, delivers a large piece in the jigsaw of the redevelopment of the waterfront.”

He said demolition wouldn’t just remove the buildings from the townscape, but would also allow the council to tap into the site’s huge potential - with the possibility of any developer also looking at the adjacent land left empty and unkempt since the old swimming pool was demolished in 2018.

He added: “As soon as demolition begins, the complexion of the site changes and the site becomes more marketable. As a cleared site for public realm it also is an attractive option.”

The issue is on the agenda for the next Cabinet meeting scheduled for May 29.

Earlier this year, a report from AHR Architects Ltd, acting on behalf of Fife Council’s property services, emphasised that demolition was the only realistic option.

It said: “Fife Council have given serious consideration to the economic value of the works and additionally to the option of full demolition of both structures. Given the prohibitive costs and current state of the buildings and with no credible opportunities to reuse the buildings in their current form: no offers to purchase from any respective buyers; the proposal to demolish both car park buildings is therefore required.

“There are a vast number and array of reparative / remedial works required to bring both structures up to a satisfactory condition, in relation to their usage requirements. It has therefore been deemed unlikely to be economically viable to sufficiently reduce or eliminate the identified structural concerns raised.

“This will remove the buildings which are at risk from further vandalism if left vacant for a continued period. With no suitable viable alternative use for the buildings, the demolition will also allow for the cleared site to be taken forward for potential redevelopment.”

A formal application for demolition will follow in due course.