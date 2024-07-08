Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Revamped plans have been unveiled for a major housing development and school campus in Aberdour.

Hillside School wants to create a new modern Additional Support Needs (ASN) campus within the grounds of its estate, accommodating 35 pupil places and 10 small business workspace units alongside a new residential development delivered by Cala Homes.

Its plans have been submitted to Fife Council - but it isn’t the first bid to develop the site. The local authority has twice rejected proposals, and its 2017 application faced over 450 objections. Planning permission in principle was granted on appeal by the Scottish Government in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then Cala said it had made “notable changes” by switching from 125 large detached homes to 186 properties comprising a greater number of cottage flats, terraced and three-bedroom homes, of which 46 homes will be delivered as affordable housing. The developer and the school also held a public meeting in April.

How a new Hillside School could look as part of the major development (Pic: Submitted)

They say the proposals would enable the school to move out of its B-Listed Hillside House, which it said has become impractical and expensive to use and maintain, into a brand-new sustainable, energy efficient building, along with accommodation, playing field and workshops within a distinct tree lined portion of the 135-acre estate. The relocation would be funded through the sale of part of the landholdings to Cala.

Anne Harvey, director of the school, said: “The new proposals will not only provide a fit for purpose, modern and sustainable educational facility, but protect and maintain the existing employment levels at the school presently numbering 85 in total. The needs of our pupil population have changed considerably. They have more complex social and educational needs and this is reflected in a reduction in pupil numbers from around 60 to a maximum of 35. As a result, teaching methods and the requirements of the digital age demand a different teaching environment.

“Many of our young people have limited family contact so Hillside is their home for several years of their lives. It is expected that each young person has their own room with en-suite facilities and a study area. This has become increasingly challenging in our existing buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an economic impact report commissioned by the applicants, the development would bring “significant economic impact” to the area. Lichfields, a leading consultancy, said that each year of the build process will create an economic boost of around £31.6m per year as well around 465 direct full-time construction jobs. The new homes are anticipated to provide a further £2.5m economic boost per annum, associated with resident expenditure, which is estimated to support an additional 35 full time jobs across various sectors such as retail, leisure and hospitality.

Once the scheme is fully operational it is anticipated to deliver an economic output of around £7m per annum and Lichfields also concluded that Fife Council is estimated to receive an extra £590,000 per year through additional council tax and business rates revenues.

Stephen Faller, land manager with Cala Homes (East), said: “We understand the sensitive nature of the development and recognise there is a responsibility on us as a collective to bring forward the best possible plans. Given the site achieved outline planning consent in 2021, the teams have worked hard to understand the concerns around the previous proposals and have amended our designs to reduce the overall residential development footprint by around 15%.