Three Levenmouth community projects celebrate over £1m of funding

Three community projects in Levenmouth have secured funding totalling over £1million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money came from Levenmouth Reconnected Programme (LRP) and was signed off by councillors at a special meeting of Levenmouth area committee held this week.

The programme as set up to maximise the economic and social opportunities presented by the re-opened Levenmouth Rail Link, with a £10 million fund made available by Fife Council and the Scottish Government – and managed by the local authority - to support local initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up until now, 11 projects had received large grant funding since the first applications were invited in 2021. That list has now grown by three following approval by the committee.

The three projects are the latest to secure major funding (Pic: Fife Council)

The biggest grant of £770,000 went to Leven Promenade Active Travel Route, which aims to improve walking, wheeling and cycling provision along the length of the Promenade linking the beach, golf courses, coastal path and the residential area at the east side of Leven to Leven Station.

The first phase of the Levenmouth Connectivity Project developed an active travel route from the platform at Leven Station to the town centre, but this latest initiative will focus on the length of the route beyond School Lane.

The project will also be the first phase of a wider package of measures to improve Leven Promenade, while money has already been set aside in Fife Council’s budget for vital repairs to the sea wall and car park areas following storm damage which will be carried out as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative (MCCI) has also been allocated £140,611 towards its plans to expand its current activity to a new building which is being leased long-term from Fife Council and will operate as a community centre for people living in the local area.

The building - currently the Methilhill Senior Citizens Centre in Main Street - has office space, a kitchen and a main hall which can accommodate up to 80 people, so the move will allow the MCCI to increase the scale and scope of services provided and help address the challenges members of the community face as a whole.

Councillors also signed off on £161,172 for the BRAG Club@the Hub project, which aims to expand the use of the Together Levenmouth Community Hub in Leven High Street into a more inclusive community venue.

Plans in place include the conversion of the existing downstairs space to create a larger multi-use space for a range of prospective uses, complementing the existing Hub offering and adding value to activities carried out under the BRAG employability provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Davidson, area committee convener, said: “We’re delighted to support these latest worthwhile projects with large grant funding through the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, which really has made a tangible difference to this area in recent years.

“We’ve always said the reinstatement of the rail link would be transformational, but the impact of this £10 million fund, split between Fife Council and the Scottish Government, cannot be underestimated.”