Three units at Fife retail park turned into 24-hour gym

Fife Council has approved London-based chain The Gym’s plans to transform three vacant units in the North Street Retail Park after a change of use application was submitted over the summer.

The Gym had been eyeing up premises at The Henge Retail Park nearby but the unit was subsequently occupied by Farmfoods, meaning the company had to look elsewhere.

With two of the North Street units vacant and a third occupied on a temporary basis, The Gym pinpointed that site as ideal for their business model and will set about amalgamating all three units to create its gym and fitness centre in 2022.

Plans for the 24-hour gym have been given the go-ahead

A supporting statement alongside the application concluded: “The proposals will provide positive benefits for the local neighbourhoods within this area and has the potential to improve the health of local residents and employees.

“The proposal will ensure these units return to active and beneficial use and will make a positive contribution towards the local economy creating new jobs as well as providing a facility to improve health and well-being in the local area.”

The Gym has built a successful business model operating 24-hour health and fitness uses, and has branches in over 180 locations.

Gym goers will soon have anew venue in Glenrothes

The Glenrothes facility is expected to include a range of cardio-vascular (rowing, running, cycling) and resistance (weights) equipment.

Council planners were assured that noise would not be an issue, with the company claiming that only 9.29% of visits are made between the hours of 11pm and 6am and that there is “very minimal” attendance between midnight and 6:00am.

“Due to the nature of the gym use members attending between these hours tend to do so on an individual basis, rather than as part of groups” the company added.

Planning consent allows a change of use for units 2, 3 and 4a at the North Street Retail Park, with all three available despite active marketing.

Unit 3 has been used on a temporary basis as a donation centre for the DEBRA charity, while unit 1 is occupied by Pizza Hut, unit 4b by Barnado’s and unit 5 by Indigo Sun’s tanning studio.

