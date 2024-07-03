Tiger Woods & Justin Timberlake’s plans for St Andrews cinema get council decision
The superstars’ plans to transform the 94-year-old venue into a new “hybrid” entertainment facility have been approved by Fife Council.
Earlier this year, New Picture House Ltd and T-Squared Social - in which the champion golfer and singer - unveiled plans to turn the town’s only cinema into a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering.
“With full planning permission received, subject to conditions, T-Squared Social’s proposals for the cinema will see two out of three screens, including the main auditorium, retained,” a press release from developers said. “Backed by Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods, it will also see the New Picture House name retained and deliver a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering.”
The New Picture House has bene part of the town since 1930. It currently has a seating capacity of 700 with a main screen lounge and two smaller screens.
Under the new proposals, screen three will be maintained for full time cinema use and screen one used to show live sport as well as to host “enhanced movie experiences”. They have also pledged to preserve 345 of the seats for films going forward.
In addition, developers said the changes will deliver a “significant economic investment in the town” with 40-50 staff employed. That’s an increase from the current 10 employees, which T-Squared Social said will be given the opportunity to stay with the new venture.
“We are delighted to have received planning permission for our exciting proposals,” Christopher Anand, managing partner for T-Squared Social said. “As a team, we listened to the residents of St. Andrews, and taking account of this increased the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium. With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.”
The approved plans grant permission for the addition of a bar/restaurant and “interactive entertainment uses” such as sports simulators, electronic darts and table football.
They are also planning to modernise seating, audio visual technology and heating/air conditioning in the building which “have all reached the end of their lifespan”.
T-Squared Social say their plans are the only way to save and preserve both the cinema and the building for the town.
“The cinema has not been viable for the past number of years and like many other cinemas, is in steep decline, running at under 10% occupancy,” developers stated. It was faced with a decision to close or adapt, and hence the involvement of T-Squared Social.”
Although the business plan is expected to change, the building itself will largely stay the same. According to the developer, the alterations will be “minimal and sensitive to the its heritage designation.” Major works will be minimised and the internal and external listed features maintained. The upper level balcony within the main auditorium will also remain largely untouched.
Fife Council approved the plans with minimal conditions. T-Squared will have three years to start development. According to planners, the proposals are “considered acceptable in terms of design, detailing and choice of materials; and would protect and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area”.
