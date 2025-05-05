Tiger Woods & Justin Timberlake’s social hub at St Andrews cinema take next step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s entertainment chain’s transformation of St Andrews’ A-listed New Picture House have taken another key step forward.

The landmark building is to be turned into family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering after securing planning permission from Fife Council, last summer.

This week, the company behind the project secured listed building consent for internal and external alterations to cinema which has been part of the university town since 1930. The application, submitted by Edinburgh based TS SA Property Holdings, also gave more details on the new “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” which is due to open this summer.

Paperwork submitted as part of the application said: “Following approval of planning permission and listed building consent in July 2024, minor changes to the approved plant and ventilation arrangements is required. These have been dictated by existing constraints and access to/within the attic space which poses significant challenges to facilitating the previous plant/ventilation arrangements for Cinema 1.”

A new look is proposed for the historic cinema in St Andrews as part of a major development (Pic: Submitted)

The company behind the transformation, T-Squared Social - in which the champion golfer and singer are key figures - is set to breathe new life into the landmark venue which retains many of its original features.

It plans to retain the main entrance and circular foyer, with minor alterations to the small store located off the foyer to provide three new public female toilets.

The existing kiosk kitchen equipment will be removed to become a new cloak room. Within the main auditorium, the existing screen and decorative surrounds will be retained, and the ground floor level seats will be removed. Four new sports simulators will be formed with new loose furniture proposed between the simulators and existing stage - the seats can be rotated to view films on the main screen.

The upper level balcony within the main auditorium will remain largely untouched and the existing cinema seating on this level retained, and only minor decorative works will be carried out. The decorative historic features within the main auditorium will also be retained throughout.

How the interior of the development could look like at St Andrews' historic picture house (Pic: Submitted)

The backstage area behind the existing screen will now form the main kitchen, and the associated plant equipment will be contained within the basement.

One of the smaller cinema screens will be retained, with the other now forming a new lounge space complete with darts, bar, and keg store.

A design statement, submitted as p[art of the planning application, said: “The proposed use of the building will remain a cinema. Introducing the lounge, bar and sports simulators will provide a variety of new functions to help attract more local residents and tourists to the building.

The New Picture House in North Street, first opened its doors December 1930. It originally had one main auditorium and over 900 seats. A second screen was formed in 1980, and a third in 200, An extension to the balcony seating in the main auditorium was carried out in 2005 to form a row of contemporary, luxury seats,

The latest permission came with the standard clause that work must be commenced within three years.