‘Tiny gyms’ could be coming to a street in St Andrews
Fife Council is currently evaluating a planning application from the TinyGyms business – originally from Dundee – for two ‘tiny’ units in the town’s Bell Brae road on land to the west of the St Andrews University playing fields on the corner of the North Haugh redevelopment site.
The pods would contain a treadmill, an exercise bike, and weight. If the plans are approved, Tiny Gym users in St Andrews would download the app, book a slot, scan a pass, and then access the pods for their gym session.
“It turns out a lot of people are scared of big busy gyms, despite wanting to get fitter,” the company website said. “That's why we need a new kind of gym just for you – small pods with a treadmill, bike and weights; accessible 24/7 for private workouts. A space where you can feel safe to come as you are, with no worries about anyone else.”
The business first launched in Dundee last year, and it is now looking to expand into Fife.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
