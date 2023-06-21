Sarah Purves was named ‘Young Planner of the Year’ at the RTPI Scotland Awards for Planning Excellence held last week.

Sarah started working with Fife Council as a trainee planning assistant intern after leaving high school, and now plays an integral role in planning services. She leads on large scale planning applications and supports young people getting into planning in different ways, not just via university.

Fife Council was also shortlisted for Scottish planning authority of the yea in recognition for the continuous improvement to how the service operates.

Sarah Purves was named ‘Young Planner of the Year’ (Pic: Submitted)

Pam Ewen, head of planning said: “I am delighted for Sarah. She is a fantastic role model for young planners in Fife and across the country. Being crowned Scottish Young Planner of the Year is a very deserving accolade for her.”