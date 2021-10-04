Top-up tap for free water bottle refills planned for Fife seaside town

Scottish Water has submitted a new planning application to set up the free facility.

The company has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles.

It got approval from Fife Council to go-ahead in May, but the proposed location opposite 1 Links Place was no longer because of traffic management implications.

A top-up water tap like this will be added to Burntisland Links (Pic: John Devlin)

That resulted in a new application to put the top-up tap on the pavement adjacent to the flower bed at the front of the public toilets on Links Place

Scottish Water’s application to the local authority said: “ The benefits of topping up with fresh, great-tasting tap water are clear - it’s good value and good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health.”It estimates the work will take three to five days to complete.

