Top-up tap for water bottles to be added to Fife seaside town

Scottish Water has been given the go-ahead by Fife Council to place one on Burntisland Links.

The company has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bo ttles.

Pic: John Devlin

It originally got approval from Fife Council to go-ahead in May, but the proposed location opposite 1 Links Place was no longer an option because of traffic management implications.

That resulted in a new application to put it on the pavement adjacent to the flower bed at the front of the public toilets on Links Place.

Scottish Water’s application to the local authority said: “ The benefits of topping up with fresh, great-tasting tap water are clear - it’s good value and good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and good for health.”

The work will take three to five days to complete.

The application was approved this week.

