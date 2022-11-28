Traditional Fife pub set to be turned into flats
A traditional pub in a Fife town to be turned into two new flats after councillors approved a planning application.
They gave the go-ahead for the conversion of the Dunvegan Bar in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, into residential accommodation.
The application was lodged by Mr George Duncan of Glasgow-based Ducalais Developments.
A supporting statement on his behalf said the building was in need of significant investment - and that money would be better directed towards conversion into flats.
It said: “It is no secret that the public house trade is in decline all over Scotland.
“With ever rising overhead costs, the minimum cash takings figure required for a pub to break even is rising too.
“Cowdenbeath has around nine pubs and restaurants in the immediate vicinity of the main High Street
“The Dunvegan is situated in a more residential area of the town with flats above and across the road. There is demand for housing stock in the town.”It said the pub’s infrastructure was dated and needed “significant investment” which it said was “an exceptionally high risk venture in the current climate” adding: “Such a financial investment would be better used to create modern housing in the midst of a national housing shortage nationwide.”Councillors gave the application their support with the condition the development must start within three years.