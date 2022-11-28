They gave the go-ahead for the conversion of the Dunvegan Bar in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, into residential accommodation.

The application was lodged by Mr George Duncan of Glasgow-based Ducalais Developments.

A supporting statement on his behalf said the building was in need of significant investment - and that money would be better directed towards conversion into flats.

Dunvegan pub in Cowdenbeath

It said: “It is no secret that the public house trade is in decline all over Scotland.

“With ever rising overhead costs, the minimum cash takings figure required for a pub to break even is rising too.

“Cowdenbeath has around nine pubs and restaurants in the immediate vicinity of the main High Street

