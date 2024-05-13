Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trampoline park evicted from its premises in Glenrothes to make way for a major retailer is aiming to bounce back

The locally owned and operated Xtreme Trampoline Park lost its base in the town’s Saltire Centre premises last year in favour of plans from Poundstretchers. Now, plans have been lodged with Fife Council by Kyle Bunting to move into a large unit at Kingdom Shopping Centre.

The family behind Xtreme Trampoline Park want permission to convert a unit from retail use to leisure and recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their plans include a toddlers’ trampoline and play area, a video games arcade, a reception area, a cafe, and two party rooms. However, the main attraction would be the trampoline park, play equipment and safety padding which would be at the heart of the 24,383 sq ft unit.

The business is looking to0 move into the Kingdom Centre - if councillors give approval (Pic: Submitted)

The business has been forced to find a new location after it had to close its doors at Saltire Centre indefinitely last year.

In a Facebook post, the company claimed that landlords and Poundstretchers had made other arrangements for the Saltire Centre unit without their knowledge.

They claimed the whole process happened “without any knowledge or warning” - leaving the local company in “horror and utter devastation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xtreme Trampoline Park subsequently started a Change.org petition that gained more than 2000 signatures in an unsuccessful effort to stop the closure, while promising customers that they were in positive talks with a new location. Now, nearly a year later those plans seem to be materialising. The council has to approve the change of use proposals to make it happen.

The unit was recently advertised on commercial property websites. Orinsen.com showing it was most recently a Forces Support shop. If the plans are approved, the trampoline park has stated it will open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Sunday