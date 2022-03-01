Travel plan: Just 0.3% of Fifers have say in Fife’s new strategy as council urges more to take part
Fifers have been urged to have their say on what’s good and what’s bad about the region’s transport network before an important consultation closes.
Fife Council’s travel survey, which aims to gather people’s views, ideas and experiences when it comes to travelling in and around Fife, ends on Friday.
Only 0.3% of the Kingdom’s population, just 1100 people, have responded so far, but the local authority hopes many more will participate to give a truer picture of the situation.
The outcomes will help Fife Council develop a new Local Transport Strategy that will set out the vision and action plan for transport in the region for the next 10 years.
Read More
To that end, local people, businesses, visitors and commuters are all being invited to have their say.
Councillor Altany Craik, Fife’s economy and transport convener, said: “Transport gives us access to work, education and essential services.
“Your views, ideas and experiences will help us shape a fairer, greener and more accessible region.”