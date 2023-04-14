The local authority approved £1.9million for Kingdom-wide place based investment at a Cabinet Committee meeting last week, and the Lang Toun projects took home a portion of funding.

The outdoor space at the Adam Smith Theatre received £200,000 to “improve the exterior of the facility, enhance the landscaping, and provide additional opportunities to promote this space for the benefit of the community.”

Likewise, Volunteers Green, the only green space in the heart of Kirkcaldy’s town centre, received £300,000 to provide a community space at Kirkcaldy waterfront, allowing for pop-up business space, events and family activities.

The Adam Smith Theatre and Volunteers Green have been given new funding

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy & strategic planning, said: “Fife Council is working hard to attract investment in order to regenerate town centres, develop vital community spaces and provide facilities to attract employers and jobs.

"I am pleased that the committee has agreed the spend on a range of vital projects. The grants will make a significant difference, enrich our towns and create a more prosperous future for the people of Fife,."

The Fife-wide place-based investments are designed to revitalise town centres and create footfall through local improvements and partnerships.

Part of the description includes “accelerating ambitions for place, 20-minute neighbourhoods, town centre action, community led regeneration and community wealth building.”

Other investments included: the refurbishment of Leven High Street; a Fife-wide building improvement grant; and the Glenrothes Enterprise Hub.

However, the biggest investment was allocated for the Dunfermline city square’s so-called “gap site” which got £800,000.

Officers expect the Scottish Government will set timescales and conditions, with projects to be completed by the end of September 2024.

Since April 2019, Fife Council has received more than £11million of funding from the Scottish Government, from the Town Centre Capital Fund and the Place Based Investment Programme.