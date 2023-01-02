Network Rail has registers a prior approval request with Fife Council for the work at Woodbank Farm to allow the farmer to continue to have access to both sides of the railway line.

It anticipates starting work in February under current development rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The underpass is needed with the closure of the private ‘Woodbank 2 Level Crossing.’

Historical document for the proposed Leven Railway

In order to construct the underpass, a temporary haul road is to be installed alongside the railway line.

Network Rail said: “It is our opinion that the proposed works are entirely location specific, close the former level crossing location and outwith the flood risk zone and cannot be sited elsewhere and that the design and external appearance of the proposed works is in-keeping with the surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad