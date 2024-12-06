'Vacant' hotel in East Neuk village to be renovated and restored

Plans are on the horizon to restore the former Pittenweem Inn to a hotel. (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The Pittenweem Inn, formerly known as the Station Hotel, has been vacant for ten years, but plans are on the horizon to restore it as a hotel.

North East Fife planning councillors approved plans from a London development company to restore the Pittenweem Inn on Charles Street on Wednesday.

The B-listed building has lain empty for the last ten years, and it is currently in poor condition. However, the news plans from Wild Piglet Ltd will see the entire hotel refurbished and restored to use.

The former hotel had four lettable rooms, and a restaurant with a bar area, but the new proposals are for nine bedrooms and a bar and restaurant with the ability to host 32 covers from 7am to 11pm.

“The existing hotel has been closed for a number of years and the building is in poor condition. We understand the business ceased to operate in 2013 and has therefore been unoccupied for over 10 years,” a planning statement said.

“The listed building consent and full planning application are for alterations and improvements to bring the building back into use to create a rejuvenated and successful hotel and restaurant within Pittenweem.”

East Neuk and Landward councillors were “delighted” by the proposals.

“I welcome the redevelopment of this site. It has been in a state of disrepair for some time,” Councillor Fiona Corps (Lib-Dem) said.

Councillor Alycia Hayes (SNP) added: “I’m delighted to see this important building come back into use.”

Council planners said the B-listed hotel/public house/restaurant was built sometime around the 1850s. In 2020, planners approved plans to change the use of the property from a hotel into a house. However, these plans were never carried out. The latest plans would return the building to its original, historic use as a hotel.

Initially three ‘shepherd huts’ were proposed on the ground behind the hotel for guests. However, 45 letters of objection – out of 128 letters of objection in total – specifically objected to the huts. As a result, developers scrapped those plans.

Cllr Hayes was “particularly pleased” that the huts had been removed from the proposals.

The council also received 120 letters of support from members of the community for the Inn’s refurbishment.

“Anyone prepared to invest to turn a derelict building into a tourist attraction, creating jobs and income for the East Neuk should be applauded,” a supporting comment said.

Another added: “This hotel has been closed for a long long time. It makes sense that it is restored and used to benefit the local community and tourists to the area.”

The works will include window replacements, roof repairs, the demolition and replacement of the single storey rear extensions, stone clearing, removal of the existing external boiler and flue, alterations to the coach house building to accommodate two guest rooms, and internal works to bring the hotel, pub and restaurant back into modern use.

The plans were unanimously approved by North East Fife planning councillors on Wednesday.