Vaping: Fife councillors unite in push for national ban on disposable vapes

SNP members Bailey-Lee Robb and Stefan Hoggan-Radu secured full council support to address Scottish Government Ministers in support of the move.

“I am genuinely, deeply concerned for our young people in Fife,” Cllr Robb said. “Very little is known about the health impact of vaping. We must all concern ourselves with the fact that children and young people are turning to disposable vapes at an alarming rate. I fear this may be our next epidemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A packet of 20 cigarettes is approximately £12 compared to a disposable vape which costs around £3.20.

Stock image of vaping

A single disposable vape with approximately 600 ‘puffs’ is roughly equivalent to 45 cigarettes, according to Cllr Robb.

“It is being marketed as a hobby and something fun. Despite it being illegal to sell devices under 18s it is happening at an alarming rate,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a seven-fold increase in the use of disposable vapes among young people from 7% to52%. [The news] has found that children as young as those in P3 have been caught bringing them into schools right here in Fife.”

Cllr Hoggan-Radu urged members to support the ban because “we cannot wait until we know all the facts.”

“We waited too long when it came to cigarettes. Let’s not make the same mistakes with vapes,” he said.

“This motion calls on all of us to do what's right to protect not just the environment and future generations but this generation from succumbing to plumes of bubblegum flavoured clouds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concern did not stop at health and safety. Environmental issues also played a heavy role in the council decision.

Disposable vapes contain a range of precious materials, including lithium and copper which can be recycled. However, the vapes are designed so that the recyclable materials cannot be separated.

Cllr Robb reported that the Fife Street Champions group collected more than 600 disposable devices recently during a clean-up campaign.

Cllrs Robb and Hoggan-Radu filed their motion in anticipation of an urgent review of disposable vapes from the Scottish Government. The review is currently being undertaken by Zero Waste Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad