Veterinary practice bids to move into shipping container site at Fife Zoo

Pet owners could soon see a new high end veterinary practice open up at the Ladybank venue if planning permission is granted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exotic Vets Ltd has asked the local planning authority to rubber stamp Phase 1 plans for a new practice at the zoo. The idea would see two vets working out of a temporary shipping container site for the first couple years of operation.

If approved, the first would have a reception area and a consultation room; the second would have have another consultation room and a staff room; the third container would be a dedicated surgery unit; and the fourth and fifth would be used for treatment rooms, surgery prep and X-ray/Ultrasound space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exotic Vets has made it clear it intends to develop a permanent 5,000 square feet practice with a two-storey industrial unit for six vets in the long term.

The vets could soon work out of Fife Zoo (Pic:Cath Ruane)

“The proposal is to run a 24 hour specialist veterinary service for exotic and zoo species,” planning papers from Exotic Vets stated. “This covers all small mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, zoological species and wildlife.”

The service will eventually provide veterinary services to the animals at Fife Zoo, but the practice will also provide care for general practice and referral patients.

“It is intended to be able to offer general practice and referral clinical services on site with radiography, ultrasound, anaesthesia, endoscopy (including laparoscopy), surgery, laboratory services and hospitalisation of patients,” the business case stated. “Our service will operate from the premises of Fife Zoo and will be utilising their signage and marketing already in place alongside our own. Opening hours will be 8:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Friday and 9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday. 24 hour care for both general practice and referral level patients will be offered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved by the planning authority, the land would be leased by Fife Zoo to Exotic Vets Ltd. The first phase - the only one currently being considered for planning permission - would see five custom shipping containers installed on an unused site at the zoo. However, planning papers clearly outline bigger plans for the long term.

“The permanent building will have access to facilitate the care of the Fife Zoo collection at the back, but also to provide clinical services to members of the public at the front,” planning papers stated. “It is anticipated that a two story industrial unit will be created, providing space for six veterinary surgeons and providing accommodation for staff on site.”