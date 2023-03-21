Violence in Fife schools: councillors call for more info after rise in incidents

Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee made the move at its meeting on Tuesday after studying a report on the problem which hit the headlines after shocking footage of a pupil being attacked at Waid Academy was broadcast on social media.

Other incidents were also reported as councillors expressed concern at the scale of the problem.

A report revealed violent incidents in schools have more than doubled in the last two years – and a total 639 incidents have already been reported for 2023.

Councillors studied two reports into recent problems at schools

At the end meeting, Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services, said: “No simple or singular strategy exists to address school related violence. Planning interventions to address violence must consider local settings as school violence is multi dimensional and takes on many forms.”

Many councillors have expressed concerns since the report was published.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, education scrutiny convener, previously said there was never an excuse for violent or aggressive behaviour towards staff or pupils.

“I, like others, am deeply concerned about the data that we have that shows an increase in such incidents and am keen to ensure we address this promptly in moving forward,” she said.

According to officers, some age groups are seeing more impact from pandemic learning disruptions than others.

Maria Lloyd, education and children’s services said: “S3, P5, and P1 are all areas where we’re seeing a slightly greater impact,”

Solutions:

The department has been aware for a while that school violence is on the rise.

Ms McLean said: “The work of the behaviour strategies group has developed overall approaches in terms of de-escalation and trauma informed practice and embedded those across our schools. That does take time.”

In addition to the council’s two pronged de-escalation and trauma informed approach, a pilot programme recently placed social workers in four secondary schools. Fife also has a police presence in six schools playing a frontline role.

According to Ms Lloyd, multi-agency work is needed to address the issue of violence because schools are not the only place seeing increased incidents.

“At the moment, these other agencies are actually experiencing the same thing. They’re very aware of all the incidents happening in Fife,” she said.

In an effort to alleviate student anxiety, officer-led focus groups are asking students if they feel safe and what can be done to help.

“When these violent incidents happen, some of our other pupils feel unsafe because they’re witnessing it. Because it’s all over the media, it also heightens people’s anxiety around it,” she said.

There is also a peer support mentor scheme across Fife. Twelve out of 18 secondary schools are trained in the programme, but not all are using it.

Looking ahead:

Officers have been tasked with gathering more data and collating more reports on violence in schools for future meetings.

Feedback from multi-agency work and other solutions was also requested alongside data comparing Fife’s in-school violence with other authorities for context.

Cllr Leslie emphasised that despite the negative statistics, there is also so much good and fantastic learning in Fife.