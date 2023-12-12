Visitor accommodation plan revealed for 17th century Fife lodging house

The derelict and historic Fordells Lodging in Inverkeithing is set to become visitor accommodation after Fife Council approved the proposals this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh based Kadima Developments Ltd has secured planning permission to transform the A-listed 17th century townhouse into short term let accommodation for visitors. The prominent building on Church Street was most recently used by St Peter’s Church. However, developers say the building has been derelict and empty for the past 15 years.

The transformation is intended to take the historic property back to its roots. It was originally built as a townhouse by Sir John Henderson of Fordell who acquired the pre-existing property in 1666. In the 1930s, it was “considerably altered” to become a church hall for St Peter’s. However, the three-storey property with projecting turrets has lain empty for many years. In March, it was reported that the A-listed building was on the market for offers over £75,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kadima Developments has since scooped up the property and now wants to see it become a short term let.

Edinburgh based Kadima Developments Ltd has secured planning permission to transform the A-listed 17th century townhouse (Pic: Submitted)

“This building has been left derelict for 15 years and the current proposals aim to reinstate its original residential use without any detrimental effect from a heritage point of view,” developers stated.

The transformation will include a vast range of improvements, repairs and house-fitting works to bring the property back into use as lodging. In total, developers intend to add six new internal wall lines to aid subdivision for modern living. Damp-proofing will take place throughout the property to prevent water ingress and restore damaged areas. An existing toilet on the stairwell up to the first floor will be transformed into a sauna, and the stair tower will be converted into a ‘snug’.