The consultation on South Street in the town centre aims to make it a more vibrant and welcoming place for locals and visitors.

Led by Stantec on behalf of Fi9fe Council, it covers the length of the street from West Port Gate to the mini roundabout at Abbey Street.

They want to hear how people would rank the five recent interventions and how these could be improved, thinking about how they might enhance the street users' experience; improve the sense of place; provide access for all, mobility assistance and parking; improve the public realm, and re-balance the streetscape in favour of active and sustainable travel.

South Street, St Andrews

The aim is to create a space in which people can enjoy a safe, welcoming, greener and attractive outdoor space to congregate, use local amenities, walk, wheel or cycle.