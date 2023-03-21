The work to clear the borders around the historic site - the only green space in the town centre - caught many people by surprise, and the lack of consultation has angered groups and individuals.

A number of people wrongly blamed Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) after it produced a recent vision document outlining possible ideas on how to bring the green back into use - but it only learned of the work after once it was well underway.

The group has raised its concerns with the council.

Volunteers Green - work to remove the shrubs has sparked a huge backlash

It said it shared “the dismay and disappointment expressed by Kirkcaldy Civic Society and many others at the sudden and unannounced removal of the vegetation in Volunteers Green.”

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee said the work was simply “preparatory and proactive” ahead of finalising plans for the green.

And he assured concerned residents and local groups, they would be consulted.

He explained: “This is work in progress. It is a cutting back of vegetation in preparation for works to go ahead in step with the Waterfront development.

The shrubs have been removed from Volunteers Green

“It makes financial sense and practical sense to undertake this preparation. The budget is being finalised and the architect's drawings will be consulted upon ensuring that Volunteers Green makes an important contribution to the sense of place in the town.”He added: “If the bushes were not cut back to prevent birds from nesting, there might be a six-month delay in the project moving forward. It may look radical but it is merely preparatory and proactive.”

But the council’s work so far has run into widespread criticism.

The civic society – set up in 1973 to save the green after the former Kirkcaldy Town Council tried to turn it into a car park - said the local authority had a duty to consult before doing anything.

Rosemary Potter, secretary, said the green was Common Good land and added: “Fife Council did not consult before it took this destructive action at Volunteers' Green and formulated plans for its future.

“Indeed in so doing it has disregarded the requirements of the Scottish Government to engage with the people of Kirkcaldy to whom the land was given.

“This is why we are calling on Fife Council to reinstate the planting it destroyed and take time then to implement the proper substantive consultation that is required of it.”

On the Fife Free Press’ Facebook page the comments were heavily critical.

Scott Sutherland described the green as “an absolute mess” and said: “The entire space needs redesigned replanted, and new benches in order to make an attractive part of town centre where people can relax and enjoy the space.”

Pauline Bell said she was “devastated to see the mess from removing the bushes” and called on the council to revamp it and replace with new shrubs “to create a pleasant place for people to enjoy nature in the centre of town.”

Annette Arnott said it was a popular place with dog walkers that is “a total wreck now” adding: “Local people were attracted there - it is not all about visitors.”

Alan Crombie said the “cutting back” of shrubs was “complete devastation” adding: “Only ground nesting birds could use the site now. I am not against change but in ground that forms part of the town's common good must have consultation before any action. The Green belongs to the people of Kirkcaldy and not Kirkcaldy Area Committee.”

Shelasaurus Murdoch-Paul added: “I really hope they are just restoring and re planting items and not changing the area as it has been very clear that's not what the community wants! The green is a well used open green space”