A satellite image of the site (PIc: Submitted)

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has struck a deal to clean up the site and return it to commercial use by the end of the decade.

The amount of cleanup involved is immense. Located at the M90 Commerce Park, near Kelty, piles of old carpets and plasterboard have been at Lathalmond for more than a decade. The waste was left behind after the recycling firm 'First Option Services' ceased trading in June 2012.

The mess has long been criticised, but until recently little progress has been made. However, Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville was recently advised that work is finally underway to clean up the site by 2030.

“An agreement is now in place between SEPA and The Dewan Foundation Limited, and the owners of the M90 Commerce Park, whereby The Dewan Foundation Limited will voluntarily use its charitable funds to clear the waste deposited in the first instance by First Options Services Ltd. The site will be cleared and restored to commercial use by August 2030,” SEPA told Ms Somerville.

Work has already begun to move some of the most visually impacting waste. SEPA advised that movement of the externally stored waste carpets began at the end of July.

SEPA said: “Given that this has been the most visually impacting waste, we hope that this act by the Dewan Foundation Limited will be welcomed by the local community.”

Ms Somerville said: "This news comes as a huge relief for our local community, who have waited years for a resolution to this impasse.”

She continued: “I want to pass on my thanks to SEPA and the Dewan Foundation for reaching this agreement, which will finally see all the materials on site removed and disposed of. I am keen, however, that efforts are made to ensure that any items that can be recovered are re-used or recycled to avoid unnecessary waste.”

SEPA confirmed that final disposal of the carpet and plasterboard waste will take place via authorised waste management disposal routes. Recycling or recovering energy from the incineration of the waste is the preferred option.