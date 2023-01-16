Scottish Water wants permission to put the tap into Cross Wynd car park in Falkland.

It forms part of the company’s committment to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles.

It already has them in towns across Scotland, and picked the site in Falkland after requests from the community.

Scottish Water tap (Pic: John Devlin)

A planning statement from Scottish Water said: “We want to serve the local community and patrons of Falkland as a popular destination for hiking the Lomond hill and the historic woodland walks.”

The proposed location is situated close to the Scottish Water network supply, and does not pose, is in a central location, and should encourage the use of refillable bottles.

