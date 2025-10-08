Residents have been reassured that music from a local hotel will not keep the local community from sleeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns had been raised after a bid by the owners of the Crusoe Hotel in Lower Largo to vary its existing licence. The application attracted an objection from one member of the public and a representation from Largo Area Community Council.

Its secretary, Peter Aitken, appeared at a meeting of Fife Licensing Board on Monday to put forward its submission following a well-attended public meeting of the community council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said no live music - or any music - should be played in the outside area after 10:00pm, and no live sport should be shown there after 10:00pm.

The Crusoe Hotel (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

He said: “The reason is to enable local residents, in particular the elderly residents and school children, to sleep.”

The hotel’s legal representative told the board meeting that they were “very happy” with a 10:00pm cut off. She said the current owners had taken over the premises in 2021 and have carried out upgrades which have made it “a nice place to go” for everybody, including the local community.

She added: “It is a beautiful seaside pub with rooms. It is perched on the edge of Lower Largo beach. The application is before you because policies changed in terms of having activities that are in outdoor areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When doing so, we want to catch everything that has been updated. We have added in home deliveries and takeaways as well.”

Before the variation application was approved, board member David MacDiarmid, who is SNP councillor for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast, welcomed the changes.

“Thank you for breathing new life into a rather tired Crusoe a few years back,” he said. “It is a welcome place to go nowadays.”