Why Fife Council’s housing debt is under ‘significant pressure’

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 13th Jan 2025, 08:40 GMT
Fife Council housing debt has increased by £891,000 in the past year – and its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) is under “significant pressure.”

The information was given to members of the cabinet committee as more rent increases are on the horizon. In December, finance officers revealed that anything below 5% would be considered “unsustainable”.

Fife’s HRA is projecting a £7.6 million blackhole next year due to increases to operational costs, inflationary pressures, and maintaining investment levels consistent with previous years

“To meet these rising costs, it must increase rents or generate recurring savings or a combination of both,” Mhairi Mullen, a housing service manager, previously told the Cabinet.

Fife Council housing debt has increased by £891,000 in the past year (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The account usually raises rents in line with inflation plus 1%, which equals about 3.7% as of September. However, such a rise would leave it with a £3 million shortfall.

“We believe 3.7% as an increase is not tenable and would sadly significantly reduce the capacity of the HRA to support housing investment,” John Mills, head of housing services, previously said.

The council is currently consulting with its tenants about options for 5%, 6%, and 7% rent increases ahead of budget talks for 2025/26.

Eileen Rowand, executive director for finance, revealed the account is under “significant pressure” this year, and “bad debts” has increased by £891,000 in 2024.

“This is mainly due to a historic position on our debt regarding former tenant arrears which have increased,” she said. “Increase in rent has had an impact here.”

