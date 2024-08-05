Why new bid has been launched to remove trees from north-east Fife forest

Plans to improve a forest in north-east Fife have been unveiled.

The green land at the end of Chapel Green Road, Earlsferry, has 19 trees in a poor condition. Some have dead buds and none are thriving.

However, the forest could soon see a major renovation if plans from Graham Turton, of Earlsferry, are approved. He has applied to Fife Council to remove the trees and replace them with new species and better plans.

Planning papers lodged as part of the application stated: “The proposals will create an opportunity to enhance the site’s amenity and biodiversity value for residents and the many visitors to Chapel Green and the coastal path.”

The 19 semi-mature trees were all planted a few years ago after 29 trees from the original sycamore forest were felled. They are all protected by a tree preservation order as they sit within the Earlsferry conservation area, but none of them are thriving.

“At least 13 of these displayed moderate to significant crown dieback evidenced by dead leaders and dead buds,” arboricultural report from arboriculture and urban forestry consultant, Fiona Melville stated. “Careful excavation via hand trowel around the base of the majority of trees showed the root collar to be incorrectly located at least four to five inches below soil level.”

One cherry tree in the north corner has failed completely and is sitting loose in the soil.”

The new plans from Mr Turton would see the forest replanted with 24 different tree species, 34 different types of shrub, seven types of climbing roses, and a new hedgerow.

The new species “have been selected to suit the soil, aspect and exposure of the site whilst making the space interesting and beneficial for people and wildlife employing the concepts of a Forest Garden plantings.”

Ms Melville’s report concluded: “The planting proposal, in my opinion, fully compensates for the removal of nineteen poorly planted trees which are unlikely to reach maturity or expected form.

“The selection of new species offers all-year-round interest, good for wildlife and good for visitors to the area and residents alike. The species choices are suitable for the space available and is an excellent starting point which can be developed over the garden’s lifetime.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.