Why new flats in Fife town are to built ‘one brick higher’ after discrepancy

Affordable flats in a Fife town are set to be built a brick-height higher than previously planned.

Fife Council has agreed the tweak to a planning application approved in 2023 which has followed a “construction discrepancy”.

A total of 20 affordable houses and 24 flats are being built at Jenny Gray House on Melville Street, Lochgelly, by Robertson Homes, in partnership with Fife Council.

The latest planning application, for a non-material variation which will increase the height of the block of flats by 225 millimetres, has now been approved.

A planning report explained: “The reason for the increase in height is due to a construction discrepancy on site, with the ground level being constructed higher than the approved plans.

“The increase in height by 225mm would not result in a significant visual change to what has been approved on the site, because the height increase is minor, being only one brick higher than what has been approved.

“No other external changes to the appearance are proposed. The change in height would be largely indistinguishable (when compared to the previously approved scheme), when viewed within the surrounding area.”

The change, say planners, would “not significantly” impact the overall visual appearance of the development.

The report concluded: “The proposal represents a minor alteration to the original scheme and will have no significant adverse impact on neighbouring properties or the character of the surrounding area.

“The proposed variation is therefore non-material and is acceptable.”

The change has not had any cost implications for Fife Council who are set to have the homes handover to them as planned in July next year.

Stewart McManus, project manager for the development, said: “During routine quality assurance checks, our contractor found that the slab level for the block had been set 275mm higher than intended.

“Following a thorough assessment, it was agreed that the change in height was not significant and would not be noticeable upon completion.

“The only impact is a minor adjustment to external ground levels, which has been addressed by the consultant engineers. Importantly, this change does not affect the building’s accessibility for users.”