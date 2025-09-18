Fife councillors swapped their cafe at Fife House for a school lunch this week.

They were invited to sample the food served up in local schools - and gave it the thumbs up.

The lunch idea came from a meeting of the education scrutiny committee to sample a school meal to let them taste for themselves the high quality choices served in the Kingdom's schools.

Provost Jim Leishman and colleagues enjoyed vegetable soup, roast chicken in gravy with Yorkshire pudding, oven roasted herby diced potatoes, spring cabbage and cauliflower, followed by a jammie biscuit - and all served with water or milk

Provost Jim Leishman with his school dinner (Pic: Fife Council)

Cllr Leishman commented: "We all enjoyed a delicious school meal today and it's good to know that our young people are able to experience food of this quality every day."

Shirley McKie, service manager, facilities management, added: “We are always happy to hear feedback on our school meals service and it was great to let councillors sample our menu.

"All of our school meals are prepared to national nutritional standards. Our menus provide nutritious and good value choices that ensure a balanced and healthy diet over the school week.

“As well as a range of cooked meals, there are healthy cold lunch options – filled rolls, sandwiches and wraps. A Fife school lunch provides at least one third of the daily nutritional requirements of pupils.

“We’ll continue to work hard to make sure that children and young people have access to healthy and nourishing meals so that they are fully able to learn, play, and engage with their peers and communities."