Work at Cupar rail bridge unveiled by Network Rail

Plans have been unveiled for work to a rail bridge in Cupar to make sure it is ready for the electrification of the rail line.

Network Rail has submitted a prior approval application to Fife Council to carry out the work at Fortharmill Farm.

It wants to re-deck the road bridge over the railway at Falkland Road as part of the electrification of the line. The existing bridge does not provide sufficient clearance for the passage of Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) for electric trains to pass under the bridge. The side parapets are also too low to meet the standards required.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The works involve replacing the deck and side abutments of the bridge with a concrete box profile design that provides sufficient clearance for OLE to be run under the bridge. New bridge parapets will be provided at sufficient height to prevent users of the bridge coming into contact with the overhead lines. Alterations to the existing abutments and embankments to enable the re-deck work are also proposed.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.