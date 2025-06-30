Work at Kirkcaldy rail bridge unveiled by Network Rail
Network Rail has submitted a prior approval application to Fife Council to carry out the work on Rosebery Terrace Kirkcaldy. It needs to alter the parapets as the sides parapets do not meet the standards required. A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application said: “The Fife Circle railway line connects south-central Fife with Edinburgh and includes part of the East Coast Main Line network connecting Edinburgh to Perth and Dundee. The line is currently not electrified.
“It is proposed to introduce a new battery electric train fleet on this line which will require these routes to be partially electrified. Where a railway line is being electrified under existing bridges, Network Rail requires the bridge parapets to be difficult to climb, stand or walk on.
“Network Rail needs to alter the parapets on the bridge over the railway at Rosebery Terrace as the side parapets of the bridge do not meet the standards required.“
The bridge has had parapet alterations installed in the past .
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
