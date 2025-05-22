Work set to finally start to repair storm damage on Leven prom

Work to repair damage to Leven Promenade is due to start next week.

Fife Council has confirmed that the essential repairs on the popular route at the car park adjacent to the leisure centre will get underway from Tuesday, May 27.

The works will include repairs to the sea wall the infilling of a sinkhole in the car park.

News of the repairs will be welcome by many after a section of the prom has been closed off since October 2023 when Storm Babet damaged the sea wall.

Work to repair storm damage on Leven Promenade is due to start next week. (Pic: Fife Council)

To allow for the works to be carried out, the west side of the Leven Promenade car park will be closed temporarily from Tuesday, for around two weeks.

Signage will be displayed to guide car park users and disruption is expected to be kept to a minimum with access to and from the car park maintained where possible.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the Levenmouth Area Committee, welcomed the progress.

He said: “I’m delighted work will start next week on these essential repairs. It’s part of a wider package of improvement measures planned for the seafront and comes on the back of the opening of the Prom’s new skate park and developments at the east end of Leven Beach which have been warmly welcomed by visitors and locals alike.

"Coupled with the introduction of an improved ScotRail service for Leven, we’re hopefully set to be welcoming many more visitors to Leven this summer.

"Funding from Levenmouth Reconnected was also recently awarded to the Leven Promenade Active Travel Route. I’m confident that once the Prom is repaired, the incentive for local people to make that switch to walking, wheeling or cycling along our stretch of the coast will be all the greater.”