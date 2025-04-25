Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on a new state-of-the-art Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy is now underway.

It forms part of Fife Council’s £15m plan to regenerate the area, and will become the new home of several services.

The hub is being built on the site of the former Argos Centre in the heart of Templehall. The area’s community centre has already been fenced off ahead of work getting underway, and a number of classes and groups moved into new accommodation.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience the work may cause, but rest assured it’ll be worth it in the long-term! “ She added: “The new facility represents a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for all our residents. The new hub is one of the biggest investments we’ve made in a community in Fife.

From left: Cllr Ian Cameron; Cllr Linda Erskine; and Martin Cooper, Construction Director with BAM. (Pic: Fife Council)

“It will be right in the heart of Templehall and the first in the Kingdom to bring a wealth of services and activities under one roof. It also complements the new nursery and primary school nearby. It will be a vibrant, inclusive space where everyone can come together, learn and thrive.”

The innovative “one-stop-shop” which will eventually house the local office; the current Argos Centre facilities; and Templehall Library, has been about 15 years in the making. Weather permitting, it is hoped that the bub will be completed in summer 2026.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, added: “It will be a fantastic resource for the whole community. A brand new, modern, purpose-built facility, replacing a cluster of ageing, poor quality facilities in the area. The hub will contain a library, training kitchen, community meeting area, computer room, local office facilities, as well as the main hall and various spaces for fitness and leisure activities and a new multi-use games area (MUGA) outside.”

“The hub is the first phase of the wider regeneration of the area and the demolition and removal of the old, dilapidated facilities will create space for further development.”

The work is being led by BAM Construction. Martin Cooper, construction director, said: “The new building will adopt the Net Zero Sector building standards and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) 2030 Climate Challenge metrics, making it one of the most environmentally friendly projects in Fife.

“It will also be certified to Passivhaus Classic standard – the first community facility in Fife. By reusing and recycling materials from here and other sites across Fife, including the old Woodmill High School in Dunfermline, we aim to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable construction practices.”