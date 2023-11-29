News you can trust since 1871
Work underway to reinstate Pittenweem's coastal protection

Emergency works to stabilise the collapsed coastal wall behind homes in Pittenweem is being carried out by Fife Council.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Nov 2023, 20:25 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 21:15 GMT
The wall collapsed behind homes in the village’s Abbey Wall Road and The Gyles following the impact of Storm Babet at the end of October.

With very restricted access to the site, a crane has been put in place to install concrete blocks as part of the overall solution to protect the now exposed historically listed properties. It is anticipated this work will be complete early next week.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for transportation, said: “The council is working towards developing a long-term solution to the storm damage. In the meantime, this is a much-needed temporary repair that should provide adequate coastal protection throughout the winter and beyond.”

