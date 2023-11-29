Emergency works to stabilise the collapsed coastal wall behind homes in Pittenweem is being carried out by Fife Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wall collapsed behind homes in the village’s Abbey Wall Road and The Gyles following the impact of Storm Babet at the end of October.

With very restricted access to the site, a crane has been put in place to install concrete blocks as part of the overall solution to protect the now exposed historically listed properties. It is anticipated this work will be complete early next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad