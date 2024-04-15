Yoga retreat planned on land in north-east Fife once blighted by fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre will be built at South Lodge Grangemuir, Pittenweem, if councillors approve a planning application from Douglas Noble, from Cellardyke. He wants to transform agricultural land which was once blighted by fly-tipping to tap into the growing market for rural retreats,.

In a supporting statement, Mr Noble said the site formed part South Lodge's garden land and is separated from the main site by a road which provides access to the Balcaskie Estate. As well as providing on site yoga and wellness sessions, he wants to run guided walks through the countryside and along the coastal path including wild swimming at the nearby Pittenweem outdoor pool.

The supporting statement added: “The market for retreats in the countryside has grown extensively over the last decade as has the interest and participation in mental health focussed wellness activities such as yoga. A countryside location, ideally within easy access of local amenities is essential for the financial viability of this type of business as the key attraction of the activity is to 'get away', relax and learn.”The application “is of a scale in keeping with other buildings in the area” and “seeks to promote the appreciation and celebration of the countryside as well as providing an opportunity for nearby tourist accommodation facilities to extend the range of opportunities available for guests.

Plans for the yoga retreat have been lodged with Fife Council (Pic: Pixabay/shushipu)

The retreat would be a short 20-minute from Pittenweem’s town centre and would offer accommodation up to a maximum of 12 participants, and also include a hall which could facilitate around 25 delegates for yoga and other retreat activities.