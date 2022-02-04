Covid Scotland: Fire brigade union calls for meeting and warns school door cutting plans could pose fire risk

The Fire Brigades Union said the Government needed to co-ordinate “immediate multi-agency talks” to try to find a solution to fire safety concerns in schools and the home.

This comes as the Scottish Conservatives branded the plan "absurd”.

The union raised its concerns about the proposal to improve school classroom ventilation by undercutting school classroom doors, saying it could in turn compromise the fire safety of classrooms, putting students, staff and firefighters in danger.

Firefighters have called for immediate talks with the Scottish Government over proposals to cut the bottom off doors in schools.

Earlier this week, education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said about 2,000 classrooms in Scotland needed improved ventilation, at an estimated cost of £4.3 million. This included £1.6m on air filters, £2.4m for mechanical fans and £300,000 for doors to be “undercut to increase air flow”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defended the plans on Thursday at First Minister’s Questions, saying there were “a number of things” that could be done to improve indoor ventilation, including altering doors or windows which do not allow ventilation.

The union also called for clarity over the newly rolled-out Government legislation on interlinked fire alarms in the home, which became law on February 1.

Ian Sim, FBU Scotland regional secretary said: "The safety of school students and staff, our members and the general public is paramount. At the moment there is too much uncertainty and mixed messaging over these two very important fire safety issues, in particular, the potential fire risk that comes from undercutting doors. The doors affected could potentially include fire doors.”

Mr Sim added: "We need clarity and certainty over these plans and the Scottish Government must now convene immediate multi-agency talks to establish the safest way forward."

Scottish Conservative shadow minister for children and young people, Meghan Gallacher, said: “Nicola Sturgeon has to listen to experts and halt her frankly absurd plans to chop up classroom doors.

“The First Minister has to stop digging in and recognise her proposal is illogical and even potentially dangerous, according to fire safety experts.

"Nicola Sturgeon dismissed valid concerns from a retired firefighter and claimed her plan was ‘common sense’. She must listen now that Scotland’s fire service is advising caution.”

Ms Gallacher added: “Our schools need more air filters to protect against Covid. They don’t need classroom doors chopped up.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our guidance already makes clear that when implementing any Covid safety measures, local authorities must continue to adhere to legal obligations with regard to health and safety, which include having fire and safety discussions with relevant authorities.

“Interlinked fire alarms will save more lives. We would encourage all homeowners to install the alarms as soon as they are able – long life battery-powered interlinked alarms are as easy to install as traditional standalone ones."

