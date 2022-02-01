Covid Scotland: ‘Generous’ grading system for this year’s exams under measures to tackle Covid disruption in schools

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) announced the moves as it confirmed that a “scenario two” package of support services – including some further help with exam revision – will be in place for learners who are taking National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher courses in 2022.

The SQA said it would take a more “generous” approach to exam grades, with overall results in 2022 set to represent an “intermediary position” between 2021 and pre-pandemic years.

However, it reneged on earlier plans to allow students to take additional materials, such as formula sheets and other support materials – into exams after agreeing with teachers and the National Qualification 2022 group that it could be detrimental for some pupils to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SQA has issued an update about this year's exams diet.

The new measures are set to be announced in Holyrood this afternoon by education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Under the new measures, any pupil who appeals a grade will be allowed to do so directly – however, their mark will not be downgraded, with the higher of either the exam or the material submitted for an appeal – upheld by independent teachers appointed by the SQA.

If someone is unable to sit an exam due to medical reasons – including for Covid-related reasons – or is affected by disruption on the day of the exam, their coursework will be similarly assessed by SQA appointees.

The SQA also reiterated that exams are expected take place this summer in Scottish schools.

Last year, the Scottish Government said that it hoped exams would go ahead as normal this year “if safe to do so”, but that there were two other alternatives it would consider if the pandemic was not under control.

Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examiner, said: “I fully understand that there remains significant disruption to learning and teaching caused by the pandemic. Teachers and lecturers across the country are working exceptionally hard to ensure learners receive all the support they need. I am also aware that learners may be feeling apprehensive or anxious about sitting formal exams for the first time this year.

“The substantial package of additional support SQA is announcing today is the fairest and best way we can help support all learners to demonstrate their level of knowledge,

understanding and skills for each course, while also maintaining the integrity, credibility and standard of the qualifications.

“With the support of the education system, we will continue to do all we can to deliver for Scotland’s learners this year.”

This is the third year that exams have been disrupted by Covid. In 2020, teachers assigned grades to pupils based on coursework, while in 2021, schools were given freedom to structure their own exam-based assessments.

Jim Thewliss, General Secretary of School Leaders Scotland, said: “Given the significant disruption to learning and teaching as a consequence of staff and pupil absence, and the resultant level of anxiety which young people are experiencing in the lead up to National examinations, it is important that as comprehensive support as is possible to provide is made available to them.

"This wide-ranging support package will go a long way to enabling exam candidates to better demonstrate the true level of their knowledge and skills.”

Stewart Nicolson, from the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland, said: “Given the level of disruption, it’s important that additional support has been identified for learners taking National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams this year.”

The Scottish Government is to scrap the SQA and reform Education Scotland following a report into Scotland’s education system by the OECD last year.

More information, including criteria for using the exam exceptional circumstances and appeals services, will be published over the coming weeks.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.