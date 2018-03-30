Cut to Kirkcaldy’s budget but anti-poverty cash is safe

Kirkcaldy has received a 10 per cent reduction in Fife Council community budget funding for the following year, although the town’s £220k of anti-poverty cash is secure.

Councillors approved the allocation when it was brought before this month’s area committee and will have £260,000 to allocate to projects and communities in 2018-19.

A number of significant projects among those in line to benefit will include Kirkcaldy4All which will receive £60,000, Christmas lighting is to get, £19,000 and £15,000 will be given to fund youth holiday provision.

A further £120,000 will be carved up between the various wards.

In his report to the committee, Donald Grant, community manager for Kirkcaldy said: “Agreeing allocations for the Kirkcaldy area committee Community Planning Budget and the Anti-Poverty Fund for 2018/19 ensures that we have pre-allocated the budget for area-significant activities while ensuring discretionary funds for ward projects that may arise ove the coming year.”

Cllr David Ross welcomed the agreement but warned: “There are many good causes. While none of us want to see any organisation miss out or receive less, it’s important we have a pre-planned framework that allows us to give a long-term commitment and level of security to those organisations depending on our support.”

Councillors have welcomed the receipt of a further £220,000 from the devolved Anti-Poverty Fund which will be used to assist some of the town’s poorest communities, among them Gallatown, Templehall, Linktown, Invertiel and Burntisland’s Castle.

Much of that sum will be used to fund a team of local development officers, as well as provide a number of other community support initiatives including projects based around income, education, employment and health.

However the previous one-year Cuts Mitigation Fund allocation of £100,000 that was allocated for Kirkcaldy for use in 2017, will no longer be continued.